There is still confusion over whether Brits can book a summer holiday this year, as Covid-19 cases in the UK still need to be driven down.

Matt Hancock has said the government is doing “everything they can” to ensure Brits can enjoy a sumer holiday this year.

On Wednesday, Transport Secretary Grant Shapps warned it was still “too soon” for anybody to be booking summer holidays, sentiments echoed by the Prime Minister.

Speaking to Sky News on Thursday, Mr Hancock said people want certainty over whether it was possible to go away this summer, either in the UK or abroad.

"What we have all been saying is we will do everything we can to make sure that people can have a holiday but these are uncertain times," he told Sky News.

"That is something people understand - especially after the last year, people really get that.

"The fact that we have all been talking in exactly the same terms that there is uncertainty, but we want to bring an end to that uncertainty."

The UK government is due to outline its lockdown exit roadmap in the week commencing 22 February, but details surrounding rules on travel and holidays remain unclear.

With the Covid-19 vaccine rollout now well underway it may be possible that coronavirus levels will fall to a level that is safe enough to allow summer holidays to go ahead.

But what if restrictions remain in place by the summer and you are unable to go on holiday?

If you have a summer holiday booked that is unable to go ahead due to lockdown restrictions, this is everything you need to know about protecting your money.

Can I book a holiday?





Both domestic and international leisure travel is banned in the UK under current restrictions.

However, rules do not stipulate that you cannot book a holiday for a later date in the hope restrictions will be lifted in time for the departure date.

Will I get my money back if the trip is cancelled?





Your rights to refund will depend on the type of trip and the reason for the cancellation.

If a travel company cancels your holiday you are entitled to get your money back, and those who have booked a package holiday, which usually includes flights and accommodation, have the strongest protection.

When you book a package holiday you are protected under consumer law, meaning that you are entitled to a refund in the event your trip is cancelled or significantly changed.

How long will I have to wait for a refund?





Legally, refunds for flights and package holidays should be paid within seven and 14 days respectively.

However, due to the huge volume of cancellations over the course of the pandemic, thousands of consumers have been forced to wait much longer for their money back, with the process taking several months in some cases.

A full refund must be processed by the company within 14 days and in the case of package holidays, your money remains backed by the government’s Atol scheme while you hold your booking, even if the departure date has passed.

This means you will still get your money back even if the company goes bust, which is not necessarily the case if you accept a voucher.

Do I have to accept a voucher?





Many travel companies have offered vouchers or refund credit notes in the event of a cancelled booking.

While companies are entitled to offer these alternatives, they must also offer the option of a cash refund within 14 days.

Before accepting a voucher or credit note, consumers are advised to check they are financially protected.

What if I cannot travel due to lockdown restrictions?





The Competition and Markets Authority says that consumers should be refunded if you are unable to travel due to lockdown restrictions.

However, some airlines and accommodation providers have only been offering vouchers in this instance.

What if I decide I don’t want to travel?





If you think you might change your mind about wanting to travel, it is advisable that you make a flexible booking.

Several major airlines and travel companies have now removed their fees for changing dates up to a certain time before departure.

Some accommodation providers, such as Airbnb, are also offering refundable bookings.

What if a travel firm goes bust?





Consumers who have booked a package holiday would be entitled to a full refund through the Atol scheme in the event a travel firm goes bust.

However, those with other bookings would likely need to try to claim their money back through their credit or debit card provider.