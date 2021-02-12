THE number of Covid patients being treated at York and Scarborough hospitals has more than halved since its peak last month.
York Teaching Hospital NHS Foundation Trust said today that it currently had 115 confirmed and suspected Covid-19 inpatients across the trust.
That is down by 13 on yesterday and by 127 on the peak number of 242 on Tuesday January 26.
The trust said it currently had 14 Covid patients in intensive care, down from 16 yesterday.
It said a total of 1,878 Covid patients had been discharged, or were no longer being treated as Covid, since the start of the pandemic.