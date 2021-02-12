A YOUNG man left worrying about how to care for his family after losing his job has turned his life around after embarking on an apprenticeship.

Danny Laverick was just 16 when he joined the Army and served eight years in the Forces before deciding to leave his life in uniform behind.

As he adjusted to civilian life, he worked on a building site but was laid off in December 2019, and faced an uncertain future, worrying how to provide for his wife and daughter.

In January 2020, Danny secured a job with the healthcare institute, Priory Group, as a secure receptionist in the security department at Stockton Hall Hospital in York.

Last year, Danny enrolled on a Level 2 Facilities Operative Apprenticeship which saw his life take a positive turn.

His commitments include security checks throughout the hospital, ensuring no breaches have occurred by conducting patrols and key and radio checks. He and his team are responsible for more than 500 sets of keys which give staff access within the secure area.

He is also involved in training new starters, giving lessons on how the keys and personal attack alarms work, and he recently became a health and safety rep .

Danny said: “I’m not naturally academic and I wasn’t designed for A-levels and university, but I knew if I did not push myself, I would never know what I could achieve. My apprenticeship has allowed me to feel in control of my future and my confidence has grown. I feel very proud of the steps I have taken to get here. It is an option I would recommend to those looking to earn an income whilst learning, and I have avoided any debts and fees that occur with education paths such as university.”

The apprenticeship programme was hosted by national Recruitment and Training Solutions provider, Qube Learning.