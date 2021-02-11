YORK'S Covid infection rate has fallen to five times lower than its peak last month - but is still twice as high as it was in early December.
Public Health England said the seven-day rolling rate for the City of York Council area in the week to February 6 was134.8 per 100,000 population.
That compares with a peak of 670 per 100,000 in early January but with a rate of only about 65 in early December, when York had one of the lowest rates in the country and MPs were pressing for the city's tier restrictions to be relaxed.
The rate shot up over the following weeks to its peak in January.
York's current figure also compares favourably with an average of 194.6 for the whole of England in the week to February 6.
The rate in the North Yorkshire County Council area has fallen to 122.5 and in the East Riding of Yorkshire Council area to129.3.