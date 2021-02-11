TEN adults have been fined for Covid rule breaches after York police discovered a children's birthday party and the grown ups were found having a barbecue.
North Yorkshire Police tweeted that a Covid patrol came across the party in the Acomb area this afternoon.
They said ten adults were found and fined for breaches of regulations because they were having a barbecue.
"The more we break or bend the rule, the longer the lockdown will likely be," they tweeted, adding: "Please help the NHS frontline workers at @YorkTeachingNHS Trust by staying at home."
