TEN adults have been fined for Covid rule breaches after York police discovered a children's birthday party and the grown ups were found having a barbecue.

North Yorkshire Police tweeted that a Covid patrol came across the party in the Acomb area this afternoon.

They said ten adults were found and fined for breaches of regulations because they were having a barbecue.

"The more we break or bend the rule, the longer the lockdown will likely be," they tweeted, adding: "Please help the NHS frontline workers at @YorkTeachingNHS Trust by staying at home."

 