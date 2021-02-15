PLANS to build an infill property in a historic York street have been rejected by planners.

York developer Michael Hammill had applied to build a one-bedroom duplex flat in Howard Street, off Fulford Road, which is on the edge of the York Conservation Area.

City of York planners have refused the scheme saying it is "at odds with the distinctive design and character of the terraces of Victorian houses within Howard Street".

Originally, the duplex - which was to be built in an infill between two existing properties - was designed to have a "drop-down" or "airline" stairway, but the developer changed this in a redesign.

In rejecting the proposal, planners said: "The design of the proposed dwelling is considered to be at odds with the distinctive design and character of the terraces of Victorian houses within Howard Street. The dwelling would be prominent and not relate positively to its immediate context; it would not be sympathetic to the local character and history and would not maintain a strong sense of place and the qualities of the area."

The duplex would have been part of a larger development on the site by Mr Hammill which includes the refurbishment of two Victorian coach houses behind Howard Street and the building of a block of six flats, which have all been approved and are under construction.

The council's rejection of the duplex proposal added: "Howard Street and the coach house access consists of a complete example of a single-phase designed street which has retained its original strong aesthetic design character.

"It is considered to have the significance and local value as a non-designated heritage asset. The proposed dwelling would intrude into the original design of the terraces which are of distinctive and consistent ornamental Victorian design, arranged in mirror pairs which provides a sense of regularity, consistency and proportion.

"As such the dwelling would detract from the aesthetic and historical character of this non-designated heritage asset."

It also cited a third reason for refusal: "The proposed extension to the rear of the terrace would extend the full width of the plot and project some two metres beyond the established building line. By virtue of its scale, shape and proportions, and amplified by its contrasting materials and details, the proposed development would appear out of character with, and detrimental to, the appearance of the terrace within which it would be located."

