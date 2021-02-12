THOUSANDS of children have been singing through lockdown thanks to York Music Hub.

The musical education charity and singing teacher Jessa Liversidge have been keeping spirits high by staging virtual concerts, choirs and lessons.

More than 3,000 people have tuned in to YMH Sing! weekly live sessions via YouTube, led by Jessa, a professional singer, during the lockdown.

The Music and Drama Education Awards 2021 have shortlisted Jessa in two categories against a field of national nominees in recognition of her efforts.

Jessa, music leader at Wigginton Primary, presents warm-up exercises, fun songs and sea shanties from her living room and has provided hours of singing activities to children and adults.

“Jessa really is the singing world’s answer to Joe Wicks, and we’re very fortunate to have her here in York,” said York Music Hub director Adam Cooke.

The Hub and partners have been providing a range of musical activities to ensure young people can still learn to sing and play music in and out of school during the pandemic.

More than 100 submissions have been uploaded to YMH Share, an online platform for sharing music resources, including virtual performances, lessons for children with special needs, and resources for schools and children at home.

Meanwhile, more than 300 children from York schools and music centres performed in Winter Festival, a celebration of recorded music.

Streamed on YouTube, it also featured specially recorded performances by the Hub’s patron and former member of the Vienna Philharmonic, York trombonist Ian Bousfield.

The weekly YMH Zoom Choir brings together 80 students from 22 York schools, while the Hub continues to support 50 children from low income families with funding for tuition.

Meanwhile, tutors at York Arts Education Music Centre, which previously provided a weekly music centre at Millthorpe School, have delivered more than 2,500 online lessons and 20-plus performances since the beginning of the pandemic.

The Hub is now planning a masterclass series with the York Guildhall Orchestra, featuring Lynne Dawson (head of vocal studies, RNCM) and Nicholas Wright (concertmaster, Vancouver Symphony Orchestra).

Adam said: “The resilience, dedication and passion for music shown by York’s schools, arts organisations, music tutors, parents and pupils throughout the pandemic has been inspiring.

Music is an incredibly powerful tool in supporting our pupils’ well-being, particularly in the challenging times we’re experiencing, so it’s reassuring to see the high levels of support our activities have received over recent months.

"We’ve lost many live opportunities to make music and can’t wait to return to live events as soon as it’s safe to do so, but we’re proud of the work we’ve been able to continue, sustaining musical diversity and excellence.”