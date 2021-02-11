After the verdicts, Libby's parents Lisa and Russ Squire said: “Firstly, we would like to thank everybody for their love and support over the past two years. We have really appreciated it.
"Our special thanks go out to the police teams and all the other agencies that have been involved with Libby’s case from the outset through to now.
“As a family today’s verdict changes nothing for us – there is no closure. We don’t get to have Libby back. Our lives do not revert back to normal.
“However, we are pleased that all the hard work and dedication of the police and legal team has been recognised.
“Libby will always be with us. We are so proud of our beautiful, caring, amazingly wonderful girl and although she has been physically taken from us, the memories we have and the love we share can never be taken.”
