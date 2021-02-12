TWO York entrepreneurs have opened a second cafe in the city - and are selling take-out during lockdown.

Marcin and Milena Kochanowska have run Kawa House coffee shop on Clarence Street for two years - and have opened a sister outlet in Fulford Road.

The new cafe, next to Sainsbury's and in the former Croque Monsieur site, will be open daily selling a range of drinks, food, treats and snacks.

The couple said they were determined not to let the pandemic upset their expansion ambitions.

Kawa House, Fulford Road - York's newest cafe

Having acquired the shop last year, they set about refurbishing it during the second lockdown.

Milena said: "This year has been particularly difficult for everyone; however, it is not all doom and gloom.

"Businesses in both the town centre and suburbs have been badly affected and the number of empty shops appears to be growing by the week.

"During this time, confidence in the future is essential and fortunately not all shop owners are down beat but are confidently looking to the future for up-and-coming opportunities.

"It always takes foresight and determination to succeed in business, but especially now in these really tough times."

The couple are continuing to run the Clarence Street cafe as well as the new one in Fulford Road.

The menu at Kawa House covers items fore breakfast, brunch and lunch and includes wraps, hot and cold sandwiches, soups, savouries, platters, skewers and charcuterie as well as cheese boards.

Brownies at Kawa House, Fulford Road

Also available are a selection of homemade cakes, gateaux and desserts.

All the ingredients are sourced locally and freshly prepared in-house every day. Vegetarian, vegan and gluten-free options are available too.

They are also selling own-brand coffee beans which are 100 per cent arabica. Their hot chocolate is made from Belgian chocolate drops.

Open smoked salmon sandwich from Kawa House, Fulford Road

Opening hours are Monday to Friday, 7am to 4pm and Saturday and Sunday, 9am to 4pm.

At the moment, they are offering a 10 per cent discount to all blue light workers and NHS staff.

Despite the present trading conditions, the couple say they are delighted that the new business is doing well - not only with local residents but also passing tradesmen and essential workers.

During lockdown, they are restricted to operating as take-away and offering a collection only service - fully complying with the government's Covid-19 regulations.

Customers can view their menu on their website (kawahouse.co.uk) or Facebook page, phone in their orders and call to collect at a pre-arranged time.