A timeline of the events leading up to Pawel Relowicz's rape and murder of Libby Squire

– July 23 2017: Relowicz commits the first of a series of bizarre sexual offences when he watches a young woman having sex before leaving a used condom and a pair of knickers behind at the scene.

January 31 2019

– 8.30pm: Libby Squire leaves her student home at Wellesley Avenue, Hull, with friends and they walk to another student house on Cromer Street.

– 11.20pm: She arrives at the The Welly nightclub where she was refused entry.

– 11.30pm: Ms Squire is put in a taxi by her friends but she does not go into her house after arriving in Wellesley Avenue. Instead she walks to a nearby house and then on to nearby Beverley Road.

– 11.40pm to 11.49pm: Two men try to help Ms Squire as she lies in the snow near the junction of Haworth Road and Beverley Road. Other people also offer to help her.

– 11.57pm: Relowicz’s Vauxhall Astra arrives at the end of Haworth Street. The defendant tracks Ms Squire before approaching her on Beverley Road.

February 1 2019

– 12.08am: Relowicz drives off from Haworth Street with Ms Squire in his car.

– 12.11am: His car arrives at Oak Road playing fields.

– 12.14am: A man living in a house at the entrance to the playing fields wakes up and hears a woman screaming in the park.

– 12.19am: Relowicz’s car lights flash as he unlocks his car indicating him leaving the park.

– 12.23am: Relowicz arrives home in Raglan Street.

– 2.22am: He leaves home again and drives back to Oak Road playing fields, arriving at 2.25am. He stays for a little over four minutes.

– 2.45am: Police are first alerted about Ms Squire’s disappearance by her concerned friends.

– 2.51am: Relowicz arrives in Alexandra Road, after driving around the area, crossing Newlands Avenue and masturbating in the street.

The prosecution case is that Relowicz raped and murdered Ms Squire at Oak Road playing fields after arriving at 12.11am. They said he put her dead or dying into the River Hull either at the 12.11am visit or the later one at 2.25am.

February 6 2019: Relowicz is arrested but later charged with a series of sexual offences not directly connected to Ms Squire’s disappearance.

March 20 2019: Ms Squire’s body is found by a fishing boat in the Humber Estuary, off Spurn Point.

August 12 2019: Relowicz admits four counts of voyeurism, two counts of outraging public decency and three counts of burglary when he appears at Sheffield Crown Court.

August 16 2019: Relowicz is sentenced to eight-and-a-half years in jail. This is later reduced to five years and eight months on appeal.

October 3 2019: More than 250 people fill St Lawrence’s Church in West Wycombe, Buckinghamshire, for Libby Squire’s funeral.

October 24 2019: Relowicz is charged with the rape and murder of Libby Squire.

January 12 2021: His trial begins at Sheffield Crown Court.

February 11, 2021: Relowicz is found guilty of raping and murdering Libby Squire.