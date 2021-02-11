BORIS Johnson has stated that he will ‘compensate’ those businesses, such as fresh fish suppliers, which are experiencing difficulties exporting to the EU.
I certainly hope he is not thinking of using taxpayers’ money for this compensation as I feel that, for example, the NHS would be a far more deserving case for any extra Treasury payments.
However, I would instead suggest that Messrs. Gove, Rees-Mogg, Raab, Sunak, Johnson and any other politician whose idiotic EU-hating fanaticism has brought about this Brexit carnage should, out of their own deep pockets, compensate these unfortunate businesses.
John Taylor,
Lycett Road,
