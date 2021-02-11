A North Yorkshire butcher has been convicted of murdering and raping 21-year-old Libby Squire.

Pawel Relowicz, 26, who works as a butcher in Malton, was found guilty at Sheffield Crown Court this afternoon six days after the jury first retired to consider their verdicts.

The serial sex offender found Libby when he was cruising the student area of Hull looking for women on January 31, 2019.

She was on her own having been refused entry to a club in the city earlier that night.

Her body was found seven weeks later in the Humber Estuary after a massive search.

He will be sentenced tomorrow, when he will be jailed for life.

Mrs Justice Lambert has to decide how long he must serve before he can apply for parole.

