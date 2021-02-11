THE approval of plans to revamp York station frontage shows that the lunatics have taken over the asylum in York. We need another hideous, environmentally ruinous multi-storey car park in York like we need a hole in the head.
The proposed roadway will be so narrow in places as to worsen congestion, as the route is still needed for cars and other traffic.
Bus stops will be further away from the station than at present; this will worsen, not improve, public transport.
The work to remove Queen Street bridge will create months, maybe even years, of chaos.
As York’s polling stations are open on May 6 for Police Commissioner elections, a local referendum on whether to go ahead with the plans outside the station should be held at the same time.
Paul Gliddon,
Moorcroft Road,
York
