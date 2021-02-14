PARENTS of toddlers in York are being urged to sign up to free NSPCC tips to help develop their child’s mind during lockdown and beyond.

Look, Say, Sing, Play offers free and easy tips to parents of children aged two and under, which help improve the development of babies and toddlers’ brains, and strengthen the bonds between parent and child.

City of York Council is running the campaign to encourage parents across the city to 'look' at what their baby is focusing on and how they react, 'say' what they’re doing and copy the sounds their baby makes, 'sing' along to their favourite tune and 'play' simple games and see what their baby enjoys.

Parents across the city who take part in Early Start sessions, run by York Learning’s Family Learning team and the council, have already been introduced to Look, Say, Sing, Play techniques and games – a mix of child-led play and parent-led songs and games.

But with many families unable to access their usual baby groups, NSPCC bosses say these games are an easy way to keep children entertained at home without needing to pay for additional toys or resources.

Helen Westerman, head of local campaigns for the NSPCC, said: “These tips are all about the fun you can have with whatever’s lying around the house.

"From the moment they’re born, every time you play with your baby, use silly voices or just sing with them, you’re building their brain and helping their mind develop.

“Brain-building happens whenever you and your little ones interact.

"Take your cues from your child and react to what they’re doing – they’ll be delighted to see how you respond, and that will help them store a memory and develop their cognitive functions.

"It might not sound like rocket science, but the science behind it proves that it helps parents bond with children and improve the child’s mind.”

The NSPCC has created a short series of exclusive tips and games, and you can find out more and sign up for free, weekly Look, Say, Sing, Play tips at www.york.gov.uk/lssp

Game One: What Happens Next?

Make up a story together using an old magazine or newspaper. Ask your child to choose the pictures and cut or tear them out.

Have them choose one picture and start with, “Once upon a time there was a…” Then ask, “What happens next?” and have them choose the next picture. Go back and forth to create a story together.

The science bit

Your child is using their working memory and communication skills as they think about what they want to say and how to say it. Most importantly, they’re learning how to tell a story that has an order— a beginning, a middle, and an end.

Game Two: Dance speeds

Dance with your child at different speeds, to your favourite songs or whatever’s playing on the radio. Ask: “Should we dance slow?” Pick them up and gently move as you dance to a slow tune. “Should we dance fast?” Change your tune and dance faster. Watch how they use their arms or move to tell you which they like, and respond to what they tell you with their behaviour.

The science bit

Dance Speeds gives you a chance to do something fun together in a loving way. It also allows you to respond to their movements to begin to help them connect words to their feelings and thoughts. It’s the way your child will learn to talk and communicate later.

Game Three: Shopping on purpose

As you shop, share with your child what you’re buying and why. Hold up the items and explain what you’re doing. “We are buying potatoes for Sunday dinner,” or “we are buying a hat to keep you warm,” for example.

The science bit

When you describe what you’re doing and why you’re doing it, your child is learning about the “why” behind their experiences. It also helps them understand you and their world better. This kind of understanding makes their experiences so much richer.

Game Four: Mirror dance

Here’s another musical game - put on a song both of you like and watch your child move. As he/she dances, copy what he/she is doing. When he/she stops, you dance around and let him/her watch you. See if you can create a back and forth dance, taking turns copying each other.

The science bit

As your child copies your dance, he/she is paying attention to your movements, using his/her working memory, and controlling his/her actions—all important for learning the skill of focus and self-control.