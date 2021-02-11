THE leaders of four political groups on City of York Council - representing 43 of the city’s 47 councillors - have united to speak out against proposals to merge the council with Selby, Ryedale and Scarborough under a devolution deal. The Liberal Democrats, Green Party, Labour and York Independents Group opposing the plans. But York’s Conservative group, which has two councillors, have said they favour plans to reorganise the region’s councils as they say it will bring efficiencies and economies of scale.

When it comes to the future of our city, everyday political differences must be put aside.

This is why we have come together, with one voice, to clearly say - decisions that affect York’s residents, businesses and communities, should continue to be made in York.

Earlier last year saw business, health, education and city partners join us to launch a cross-organisational campaign called ‘We Back York’.

As part of the campaign, we have set up a petition, which will be submitted to the House of Commons to show that York’s residents and businesses are opposed to the proposals to merge York into a rural and coastal authority.

We understand that the Government is still pressing ahead with local government reorganisation, despite this new phase of the pandemic, and we are likely to see firmer proposals within months.

It is clear that 2021 will be the year that decides whether York continues as an independent city, or whether we are merged into a new mega-council.

We firmly believe that York must remain York, to retain local decision making in the city, focus our efforts on recovery from the pandemic, avoid significant disruption and cost, and continue to deliver value for money services to residents, businesses and communities.

The risks posed by an unnecessary and wasteful merger of York could see our resident priorities being diluted through a larger and rural geography – one which has no functional, historical or logical link to York.

The best way to avoid significant disruption at this critical time, particularly when the council must focus on recovery from the pandemic, is with City of York continuing as a unitary authority.

It’s time to put party politics aside and come together to make the case for York. This is why we are urging York’s residents to add their name to our cross-party petition here www.change.org/Webackyork, and send those in Westminster a clear message – York must remain York.

Cllr Keith Aspden, Liberal Democrat Leader of City of York Council

Cllr Danny Myers, Labour Group Leader

Cllr Andy D’Agorne, Green Group Leader

Cllr David Carr, York Independents Group Leader