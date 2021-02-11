TWO more people have lost their lives to Covid-19 at hospitals in the York Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust.
The latest NHS England data shows that the total number of deaths related to the virus at hospitals in the York trust is now 535.
The trust includes York Hospital and Scarborough.
There have been a further 74 deaths in the North East and Yorkshire region.
Across England, a further 494 who tested positive for the coronavirus have died, bringing the total number of confirmed reported deaths in hospitals in England to 77,745.
Patients were aged between 27 and 103 years old. All except 22, aged 51 to 87 years old, had known underlying health conditions.
The dates of death range from Decembr 23 to February 10.
Their families have been informed.
