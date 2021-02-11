POLICE are searching for a wanted man that has been recalled to prison.
North Yorkshire Police officers are in search for Harrison Foster.
Foster, 31, was jailed for threatening behaviour last year. He was released on licence in January, but has since been recalled to prison for breaching his licence conditions.
Foster has links to York, and may also be in the South Yorkshire area.
If you see him, or know where he is, contact North Yorkshire Police immediately, quoting reference number 12210054081.