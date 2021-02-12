YORK Hospital chiefs are backing a new NHS campaign to urge families to talk about organ donation following research that shows less than half of adults in England have had the conversation.
The Leave Them Certain campaign aims to highlight the impact not knowing has on the families who are left behind and encourage people talk about their decision.
Following a change in the law, all adults are now seen as willing to donate their organs, unless they opt out. However, families will still be approached before any donation goes ahead.
Dr Rob Ferguson, clinical lead for organ donation at York Teaching Hospital NHS Foundation Trust, said: “The not knowing can be an added stress for your family at what is already a very difficult time.”
For more information on organ donation, and to register your decision, please visit: www.organdonation.nhs.uk or call 0300 123 23 23.