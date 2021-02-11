ALL the stock has been removed from another fashion shop in York city centre - along with the signs outside.
Jaeger in St Helen's Square has joined other stores in closing after being hit by the impact of repeated lockdowns along with online competition.
The Press reported in November how Jaeger and Peacock had fallen into administration, putting more than 4,700 jobs and almost 500 shops at risk.
The retailers, which were both part of billionaire Philip Day’s EWM Group retail empire, confirmed today they have appointed administrators from FRP Advisory.
The administrators said no redundancies or store closures had been confirmed yet.
Jaeger's city centre shop had already had signs up for some time previously saying it was closing down.
EWM Group said then it would continue to support the administrators to find the best outcome possible and had had constructive discussions with a number of potential buyers for Peacocks and Jaeger Ltd but the continuing deterioration of the retail sector due to the impact of the pandemic and second lockdown had made this process longer and more complex than it would have hoped.