A SCHOOL in York has been selected to become a regional teaching school hub.

Archbishop Holgate’s CE School will be part of the government’s national network of 87 school-led centres of excellence for teacher and leadership training and development.

The school in Badger Hill will be working in close partnership with Hope Learning Trust, Ebor Academy Trust and other partners, will lead the new teaching school hub for the Scarborough, Ryedale and York region.

Andrew Daly, head at Archbishop’s and CEO of Pathfinder Multi Academy Trust said: “I know all key partners in the new teaching school hub are honoured and excited to be part of this new programme and we look forward to embedding partnerships that stretch across the region, including working collaboratively to harness the expertise of rural and coastal partners.”

Simon Barber, head at Manor CE Academy, part of Hope Learning Trust, said: "We are very excited to be a part of the new teaching school hub and look forward to working alongside colleagues in Pathfinder and Ebor Trusts in delivering high quality professional development to teachers at all stages of their career."

“Testimony to the success of this bid is collaboration,” said Gail Brown, chief executive of Ebor Academy Trust, a key partner to the new teaching school hub. “The academy programme comes into its own when trusts work together with a common vision, for the benefit of all our learners.”

The 87 teaching school hubs are replacing the network of around 750 teaching schools currently operating across the country. Schools judged as good or outstanding by Ofsted with a strong track record of high performance were eligible to apply to become one of the new hubs for their region. Archbishop Holgate’s fulfilled the stringent application criteria which recognised the outstanding performance of the school as well as the other key partners in the bid.

Archbishop Holgate’s has extensive experience delivering teacher training and development having run the Pathfinder Teaching School Alliance since 2014. The teaching school has a successful record of working with Sheffield Hallam University, York St John University and the University of York to train both primary and secondary teachers each year, alongside delivering professional development programmes for teachers at all stages of their career.

Alexis Green-Harding, Teaching School Hub Director, said: “We are delighted to be forging new partnerships and strengthening existing relationships with colleagues and organisations from across the region. This network is integral to drive forward the core functions of the hub, ensuring all colleagues at every stage of their career will have the best support, training and development available.”