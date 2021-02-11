HERE is a list of temporary traffic restrictions planned by City of York Council...

(1) KENT STREET, YORK

This Order prohibits vehicles from proceeding and waiting in Kent Street, York between its junctions with Cemetery Road and Fawcett Street (closed road) during the period when drainage works being undertaken thereon, commencing at 0001hrs on the 15th day of February 2021 and ending at 2400hrs on the 28th day of March 2021 (works period) or at a time when the works have been completed whichever is the earlier. This is to ensure that the said works can be carried out safely. It is envisaged that the restrictions will only be put into effect between 0900hrs and 1600hrs, Monday to Friday during the works period. An alternative route for diverted vehicles will be available during the works period.

(2) SUMMERFIELD ROAD-GLENRIDDING, YORK

This Order prohibits pedestrians and vehicles from proceeding in that length of footpath connecting Summerfield Road-Glenridding, York (closed footpath) during the period when resurfacing works being undertaken thereon, commencing at 0800hrs on the 15th day of February 2021 and ending at 1700hrs on the 19th day of February 2021 (works period) or at a time when the works have been completed whichever is the earlier. This is to ensure that the said works can be carried out safely. An alternative route for diverted pedestrians and vehicles will be available during the works period.

(3) ST HELEN’S ROAD, YORK

This Order will prohibit vehicles from proceeding and waiting in St Helen’s Road, York between its junction with Tadcaster Road and the eastern property boundary line of No. 1 St Helen’s Road (closed road) during the period commencing at 0001hrs on the 1st day of March 2021 and ending at 2400hrs on the 14th day of March 2021 (works period) or at time when gas works being undertaken thereon have been completed whichever is the earlier. This is to ensure that the said works can be carried out safely. An alternative route for diverted traffic will be signed during the works period.

(4) ROUGIER STREET, YORK

This Order will prohibit vehicles from proceeding and waiting in Rougier Street, York between its junctions with Station Road and Tanner Row (closed road) during the period commencing at 2000hrs on the 28th day of February 2021 and ending at 0500hrs on the 3rd day of March 2021 (works period) or at a time when nearby building works being undertaken by crane operation from the nearby closed road have been completed whichever is the earlier. This is to ensure that the said works can be carried out safely. It is envisaged that the restrictions will only be put into effect during an overnight period between 2000hrs and 0500hrs on Sunday 28th March 2021. An alternative route for diverted traffic will be signed during the works period.

(5) CHURCH LANE-HULL ROAD, YORK

This Order will prohibit pedestrians and vehicles from proceeding in that length of public footpath connecting Church Lane-Hull Road (adjacent to Windmill Lane), York (closed footpath) during the period commencing at 0001hrs on the 1st day of March 2021 and ending at 2400hrs on the 28th day of March 2021 (works period) or on a date when electricity substation works being undertaken thereon have been completed whichever is the earlier. This is to ensure that the said works can be carried out safely. An alternative route for diverted pedestrians and vehicles will be available during the works period.

The above temporary Orders will not prohibit works or emergency access nor will they prohibit access to premises provided that access is not prevented by on-going works or safety concerns. Traffic signs/barriers will indicate the extent of the prohibitions/restrictions.

For further information please contact highway.regulation@york.gov.uk

Director of Economy and Place

West Offices, Station Rise, YORK YO1 6GA

For more public notices, visit The Press website or click here for direct access: yorkpress.co.uk/announcements/public_notices/