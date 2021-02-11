FLOODING in York has finally receded after the recent cold but mostly dry snap gave the River Ouse chance to fall back to more normal levels.
But the floods have left behind a thick layer of frozen mud on some riverside paths, for example around the Blue Bridge and along New Walk.
The riverside has spent much of the last few weeks under water - preventing locked down residents taking their exercise by the river - after a series of Atlantic depressions swept across the UK, bringing heavy rainfall to the Ouse's Dales catchment.
The high pressure which has brought us cold easterly winds this week has also blocked the path of those depressions.
Forecasters say the next few days will remain bitterly cold but mostly dry, but the weekend may see rain, sleet or snow as milder air gradually works it way across the country from the west.
Next week is set to see temperatures of 10C on some days in York, but the downside will be more cloudy and wet weather on Monday and Tuesday.