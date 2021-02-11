A NEW takeaway is set to open on Shambles.
Plans have been submitted to turn the former Essence of Peru gift shop – on the corner opposite Monk Bar Chocolatiers – into a takeaway called Bubble Bao.
A planning application shows signs planned for the shop at 43 Shambles.
It says the building is Grade II-listed and dates back to the late 18th century, adding: “The proposed projects have full regard to the setting of 43 Shambles and the character and appearance of the property as a listed building in terms of design, scale, materials, positioning and appearance.
“It will have a positive impact on the appearance of the built and natural environment.
“The Conservation Area Appraisal places Shambles within The Medieval Streets, described as a foot street network providing a wide range of independent retailers offering a unique shopping experience. It has been described as offering the highest number of independent shops, cafes/restaurants and public houses in the city.”