WILDLIFE enthusiast Alicia Hayden is hoping to boost funds for a conservation charity after publishing a book of illustrated poetry.
‘Rain Before Rainbows’ is a collection of illustrated poems written over the past 10 years.
The former Ripon Grammar School pupil, now in her third year studying biological sciences at the University of Oxford, is also a talented photographer, film-maker and artist, and said: “These poems are about wildlife and the natural world, its beauty and its fragility - and why it’s essential we protect it. I wanted to raise awareness about the environment, and also donate money to a conservation charity.”
The 21-year-old was attracted to Tiggywinkles wild animal hospital after researching various charities. She said: “I really liked the fact Tiggywinkles works with British wildlife.”
The book is available for £10.99 (with 50 per cent of profits going to Tiggywinkles) from Little Ripon Bookshop and https://aliciahaydenshop.bigcartel.com