STAFF at York's Topshop and Topman store have left a moving farewell note to customers following its closure.
The handwritten note has been posted in a window of the empty store in the Coppergate Centre, surrounded by mannequins stripped of all clothing.
It states: "To all our lovely customers. Our Topshop Topman journey has come to an end. Will miss you all. XXX."
The store, which also fronts on to Piccadilly, closed last week after online fashion retailer Asos confirmed it was taking over the business from collapsed retail empire Arcadia.
Asos paid £265 million for Topshop and three other brands, Topman, Miss Selfridge and HIIT, but said the deal did not include their stores.
