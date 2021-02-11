A MAN has been arrested as police investigate the theft of several quad bikes stolen from North Yorkshire.

Between 9.30pm on Tuesday (February 9) and 12.05am on Wednesday (February 10), thieves forced open a secure compound at Murton, York. They stole a total of four quad bikes in two separate visits.

Three quad bikes were driven along the A64 westbound at around 9.45pm, and were last seen close to the A162 junction. It is believed they were heading towards Leeds.

A fourth quad was stolen at about midnight. Four men were seen in the compound, after which the quad was driven along the A64 without lights. A short time later police found it abandoned near Elvington Lane. It was recovered and will be returned to its rightful owner.

A 22-year-old man from Leeds was located nearby, and arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to steal a motor vehicle. He has been released on bail – with conditions not to enter North Yorkshire – as police enquiries continue.

The three stolen vehicles still outstanding are:

Yamaha Grizzly 700cc farm quad bike, 2017 model, Realtree camo colour

Honda TRX420 FM quad bike, 4wd, 2009, manual gearbox, red in colour

Suzuki KingQuad 500 XP 4wd ATV, 2016, power steering, green in colour

Anyone who has any information about the thefts, or who may have seen the vehicles on the A64 or elsewhere, is asked to contact North Yorkshire Police.

Call 101, or email Sarah.Hodge@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk or David.Pegg@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk.

You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Please quote reference: 12210056364 when passing information.