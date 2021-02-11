THE number of Covid patients at York and Scarborough hospitals has fallen again - but the number on intensive care has risen to 16.
York Teaching Hospital NHS Foundation Trust said today that it was currently treating 128 confirmed and suspected Covid-19 inpatients Trust-wide.
That compares with 134 yesterday and a peak of 242 just over a fortnight ago.
However, it said there were now 16 such patients in intensive care, compared with 14 yesterday.
It added that 1,863 such patients had been discharged since the start of the pandemic, or were no longer being treated as Covid-19