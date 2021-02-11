UPDATED 10.50AM: The earlier accident has now been cleared, but there is still heavy traffic in the area.
AN accident has reduced a major road through North Yorkshire to one lane.
The A64 is currently down to one lane due to accident on the eastbound carriageway from the A19 at the Fulford Interchange to the Grimston Bar Interchange.
Traffic is coping well and it's not clear if anyone has been injured at this stage.
Drivers are being asked to avoid the area if possible.
Meanwhile there's also an ongoing accident on the A64 near Ganton in Ryedale and the road is partially blocked.
