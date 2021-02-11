VOLUNTEERS from a North Yorkshire hospice will be helping to support a new vaccination centre in Scarborough.
Saint Catherine’s was asked if its volunteers would be willing to help out with the vaccination effort and act as marshals at the vaccination centre.
The centre at Scarborough Rugby Club will be offering vaccinations to patients from eight Scarborough and Filey GP practices. Patients will be invited to attend by their own surgery in due course.
Tracy Calcraft, income and business services director, said: “We have over 500 volunteers on our books and we know that many are keen to help out in any way they can.
"We have been overwhelmed with the positive response from our existing volunteers so far, with a number of shifts already filled. Thank you to everyone who has offered their time.
“We are also looking to welcome any new volunteers who would like to help with the vaccination effort.”
There will be four-hour shifts available, between the hours of 8am and 8pm, seven days a week.
Volunteers, old and new, can register their interest and ask for more details by emailing: vaccinevolunteers@saintcatherines.org.uk