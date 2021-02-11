A YORK football team is "thrilled," to have received a £500 boost from homebuilder Taylor Wimpey Yorkshire to sponsor their reserve side's kit.

Strensall Tigers FC, which are in the Premier Division of the Minster Engineering football league, have over 50 players signed to their books, spread between their first and reserve teams, and play their home games at New Earswick Sports and Social club.

The men’s team is underpinned by their junior set up for boys and girls, ranging from under fives to under 16s.

First team managers, Danny Shephard and Danny Franks, said: "We’re enormously thankful to Taylor Wimpey Yorkshire for this generous sponsorship.

"The past year has been challenging for football clubs like ours and currently our games have been paused, which has meant we have no regular income whilst still having the burden of monthly costs associated with pitch maintenance and insurance.

"A lot of effort goes into running the club and we simply couldn’t survive without support from local businesses."

Strensall Tigers FC and the club’s facilities form part of a non-profit organisation and have been active for decades in the local community regularly raising funds through sponsorships and fundraisers.

Ross Clarkson, sales and marketing director at Taylor Wimpey Yorkshire, added: “We’re always looking to contribute to worthwhile causes in the communities around our developments and regularly reach out to sports clubs, charities and schools.

“We’re happy to sponsor Strensall Tigers FC and to help them battle the pandemic like every other football club at the moment. We wish them all the best for the coming months and hopefully they can get back to winning matches on the pitch when it’s safe to do so.”

Strensall Tigers FC’s latest challenge is to raise £7,000 to replace an unsafe 4G pitch by clocking up miles walking, running and cycling to Qatar from Strensall.