PEOPLE aged 65 and over have started getting Covid jabs in York - but anyone over 70 who has not yet been vaccinated is still being urged to book an appointment.
One man tweeted yesterday that he had received his jab after vaccinations had been going well enough to start on the over 65s.
He said he received a text from his medical group on Tuesday and was given an appointment within 24 hours, adding: "Another step on the road back to normality!"
Another man tweeted that he also had received his invitation yesterday, adding: "Great news."
A spokeswoman for York's vaccination centre on the former Askham Bar Park & Ride site said that in special circumstances, people under 70s were now being invited there 'to avoid vaccine waste.'
She said she wanted to make a final call for over 70s and clinically extremely vulnerable patients to come forward and book an appointment before the national move to the next priority group.
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment