THE Covid rate has fallen dramatically in two former York hotspots.

Latest figures from Public Health England show that the rolling seven-day infection rate in the week to February 5 is well down in areas which have previously had the highest rates in the city.

In Westfield, Chapelfields and Foxwood, which had more than double the national average at one time back in January, the rate was only 119.2 per 100,000, lower than the average of 140.1 for the whole of the city and the national average of 202.5.

In Haxby, which was the only area in York with a rate of more than 400 just over a week ago, the rate was down to 121.9, with numbers falling.

Action has been taken by York public health officials to try to tackle the high rates in both areas, which appears to have paid off in these latest figures.

Other areas now have the highest rates in York: New Earswick has a rate of 278.2, Huntington has one of 247.4 and Osbaldwick has one of 214.2

Some of the lowest rates in the city are for South Bank and Dringhouses, with just 51.3, Dunnington, Elvington and Wheldrake, with a rate of 61.7 and Fulford Road and Clementhorpe, with 83.5.