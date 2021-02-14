Edna, a 13-year-old domestic shorthair cat, was brought to the York Animal Home via an RSPCA Inspector after being found in terrible condition having been abandoned by her previous owner.

Edna was severely underweight and not in good health when she first arrived at the centre. She has now received the veterinary treatment she needed and is ready to start a new happy life with someone who will love and cherish her.

Edna, who has been spayed, is a very independent old lady who enjoys attention and being fussed but is also not shy to let you know when she has had enough.

Edna will suit a quiet home with adopters who will spend the time getting to know her and her funny ways. She spends most of her time snoozing in the comforts of her bed but will get up for a fuss and some food.

Edna is a little stiff in her joints and takes daily medication for this to keep it under control, staff at the centre will happily discuss this with potential adopters.

Edna will need an adult only home where there are no other cats. She is also a suitable housecat.

The RSPCA York Animal Home is an independent animal shelter and relies upon the support and funding of our local supporters to allow us to rehome hundreds of cats, dogs, small animals and wildlife each year. To find our more visit www.rspca-yorkhome.org.uk

Due to Covid restrictions, the home can only rehome animals to adopters in the York area.