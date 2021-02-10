POLICE in York have issued CCTV of three men they would like to speak to about a high-value theft from a supermarket.
They say the incident happened on Monday, January 4 at about 6.30pm when items to a value of around £1,500 were taken from Morrisons in Foss Islands Road in the city.
Officers are asking members of the public to get in touch if they recognise any of the men in the images, as they believe they will have information that will help the investigation.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2 and ask for Rebecca James. Or email rebecca.james@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk.
If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
Please quote reference number 12210005325 when passing on information.
Comments are closed on this article.