POLICE are investigating two Covid breaches.
North Yorkshire Police say they visited two premises following reports of breaches of Covid rules in the county.
A North Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “Two premises were visited, following reports from members of the public that breaches of Coronavirus legislation were taking place.
“Officers attended a premises in Scarborough at 8.35pm Friday 5 February 2021 and found a group of people inside, some of whom were found to be playing pool. Alcohol was available and disco lights and music were in use. Seven fixed penalty notices were issued in relation to Covid legislation breaches.
“At around 6pm on Saturday 6 February 2021 officers attended a premises in Whitby. A group of people were found to be inside, drinking and watching rugby. Five fixed penalty notices were issued in relation Covid legislation breaches.
“Both premises have been reported to the relevant Licensing Departments and an investigation is ongoing.”
