A THREE-YEAR project is now underway to restore and repair the 10 large stained-glass windows at All Saints Church in York.

The church, in North Street, received a national lottery grant of more than £500,000 for the project, with the Prince of Wales, who made a private visit to view the 14th and 15th century treasures more than 20 years ago, making a private contribution.

The windows comprise some of the finest medieval glass in the country and the job to restore them to their former glory has gone to local company, Barley Studio, which is based in Dunnington, York.

Dr Robert Richards, heritage officer and ringing master at All Saints, said: “We put the project out to tender and it was eventually given to Barley Studio.

“We have 10 windows in total and eight of them are regarded as some of the best collection of early 15th century windows in northern England, if not Europe.

“The other two are from the 14th century.

“Each window is being checked for the stability of cracks that have appeared over the years and repairing some vandalism.

“It will then be reframed and protective glass laid over it. It’s a huge job.”

The first window to receive treatment is the St Thomas window which has the risen Christ in the centre and, when that is replaced, another window will be taken down.

The St Thomas window is almost ready to return to the church and Keith Barley, one of the team of conservators at Barley Studio, said: “The St Thomas window is almost complete and will be returned to All Saints soon, weather permitting. I’ve always had great pleasure dealing in the conservation of stain-glass windows and we have also worked on medieval windows at St Benny’s church in 2018, St Helen’s Church, the All Saints pavement recently, and worked on York Minster.”

The delicate work, carried out by master craftsmen, will preserve the windows for generations to come within the city.