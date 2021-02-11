A YORK-based children’s charity has received a £1m boost for its work supporting vulnerable families during the pandemic.

Family Fund has teamed up with North Yorkshire-based food producer McCain which has pledged the funding to help at a critical time.

The partnership will support the charity’s goal to provide 150,000 grants and services to families with disabled or seriously ill children by 2023 to enable them to buy essential items and enjoy more time together during Covid-19.

The items in need would help to ease the strain of daily life, from kitchen appliances to technology such as tablets and computers.

Family Fund says there has been a 34 per cent rise in families raising disabled or seriously ill children seeking support during the Covid crisis.

About 73 per cent of the families the charity works with have not had a day out in the last six months, while two in five families have not played together away from home during thatt time.

Data also shows that three in five of the families have seen their household costs increase as a result of the pandemic.

Chief executive officer Cheryl Ward said: “Raising a disabled or seriously ill child or young person costs around three times more than children without additional needs.

"Many parents become full-time carers, often unable to work due to the need to provide higher levels of support, and what may be round the clock care.

"Parenting children with complex physical and emotional needs can be challenging, but families absolutely need and deserve the chance to enjoy the simple things in life, like coming together at mealtimes.

"We are so thrilled to partner with McCain whose support will drive us towards our goal of providing 150,000 grants and services to vulnerable families.”

Howard Snape, McCain GB president, said: “This is a critical moment. We have all seen how the pandemic is severely affecting families, especially those already facing challenges in their lives.

“As Family Fund’s research has shown, the pandemic is pushing these families to the edge, with many having to shield due to their child’s condition, and their need for support is greater than ever.

“As a family-owned business, supporting British families is a priority for us and we are determined to play our part to help address those most in need.

“Family Fund is doing some incredible work and we want to make a difference to the families who are most vulnerable.

"We believe businesses have a responsibility to show support and drive change, that’s why it’s vital that all of us in a position to help take meaningful action to support those those most in need during this immensely challenging time.”