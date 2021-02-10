LOCAL author Mark D Brown has released his most recent publication, Everything All At Once, in an attempt to launch a campaign to raise awareness for mental health charities.

Described as a ‘collection of poetry and poetic thoughts, with no holds barred’ the book is Marc’s fourth venture as an author and is available in Kindle or paperback.

Born in York, and growing up in the Tang Hall area, the former Burnholme Community College pupil’s interest in writing came about while in his teens.

“There was one particular teacher who noticed I had a little flair for poetry. I had always been a shy, quiet kid, and I got to write down my feelings, a way to vent my frustrations,” he said.

“I have written this book of poems to help raise awareness for mental health issues, and will be giving a donation from each sale to raise such issues.

“I suffer a little bit from anxiety and feel fundraising [with the Covid pandemic] is very relevant at the moment.

“A lot of my writing touches on such issues and being an introvert and I decided to use Teespring Store, a company where you send your words and they design the book for you and send them out.

“With there being little up-front cost, my book is available on Amazon for just £5, the lowest price I could sell it for.”

Marc, who lives in Rawcliffe, is also selling clothing to help boost funds for mental health awareness, and continued: “ One of the lines in one of the poems is ‘awkward, anxious and introverted’. So I have had those words printed on tee-shirts and hoodies, and for every item sold I will donate some of the money to mental health.”

Marc works alongside Sarah, his wife of almost ten years, at Ramsay Health Care’s Clifton Park Hospital in admin.

His book is available on Amazon and the clothing is available by clicking here.