TESCO staff have been supplying Covid vaccine volunteers and health staff with hot drinks and snacks as York's vaccination programme has continued through the bitter weather.
They have been ferrying a regular supply of tea, coffee and refreshments to the Moor Lane vaccination site at Askham Bar every day.
Volunteer Karla Simpson said: "It’s great that Tesco have been able to offer us some goodies to keep us going. I think it’s been a really lovely partnership – we’re all in it to help out each other and everybody is doing their own little bit!"
A spokesperson for Nimbuscare, which is overseeing the vaccination operation, said: "We have approximately 60 volunteers per day at the site, plus staff. This requires a lot of drinks and snacks!
"Tesco community champion Paul Marshall has been making the deliveries and warming everyone’s hearts and keeping them all cheerful! Tesco’s have even donated umbrellas – which are much appreciated in snowy February!"
