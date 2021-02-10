A SUSPECTED drug dealer has been arrested after fleeing from police and hiding next to a river.
North Yorkshire Police say that at about 1.30pm yesterday (February 9) officers were on patrol on the A1 southbound near Boroughbridge when a black BMW 3 series, wanted in connection with another incident in Humberside, drove past one of the force’s patrol cars.
A police spokesman said: "Officers swiftly caught up with the vehicle and signalled for it stop but, after pulling onto the hard shoulder, the driver jumped out of the vehicle and fled across some fields.
"Colleagues from the National Police Air Service (NPAS) were not far behind and helped officers on the group to track down a male suspect hiding next to a river in possession of the BMW’s keys.
"The 27-year-old Sheffield man was arrested and a large amount of cannabis was seized from the car along with the vehicle.
"He remains in custody at this time and the investigation continues.
“We hope our response reassures you we will do everything we can to take drugs off our streets and tackle criminality in North Yorkshire.”
