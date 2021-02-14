WE asked you to show us what "love is" in a photo - and what a heart-warming bunch of images you sent us!
And to tie in with Valentine's Day we are sharing some of those photos with you today.
Suey Wade posted a poignant shot in black and white titled "meeting your sister for the first time" which was taken in June last year during the first lockdown.
Pets featured widely too, including this photograph of two cats getting close, taken by Beverley Burke which we have titled 'Feline the love'!
Geoff Stockill sent us another snap of two snuggly cats and posted: "Love is snuggling up to each other on a cold and miserable winter evening".
And we loved the photo of two razorbills billing and cooing by Donna Davies.
Eagle-eyed Lisa Young spotted a love-heart shaped bird feeder in The Homestead.
Meanwhile Barney Sharratt took the abstract approach with a photo of traffic lights in Bishy Road morphed into a red love heart. Psychedelic or what?
We love seeing all your photos. All of the above are from our thriving York Press Camera Club group on Facebook, which is free to join.
We run a monthly prize competition and members' photos regularly appear in The Press and online.
If you love taking photos in and around York and would love to see your images reach a wider audience - join us.
Membership is free, click here to join the group today!