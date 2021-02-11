I and my wife try to get out on our bikes as often as we can on the country roads north of York. Litter is everywhere at the sides of the road on verges, hedges and ditches.
The more disturbing fact is that the litter we have seen is made up of a very large quantity of beer cans, presumably thrown out of vehicle windows, which puts a new angle on drink driving!
Unfortunately, there is out there a culture amongst some people in society who have a total disregard for the consequences of littering. Until they are made an example of I don’t see it ending or changing.
Not only have such reprobates no regard for littering, they obviously have no regard for recycling, and as such the same disregard for the planet.
John Aked, Skelton, York
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment