YORK has smashed its NHS target for giving flu vaccinations to the over 65s.
More than 85 per cent of people over 65 years old have been immunised against this winter season's influenza virus, beating the previous Vale of York CCG record of 75 per cent.
This level of vaccination, alongside handwashing and social distancing, has resulted in a low incidence of flu and related hospital admissions this season but there is still progress to be made with other age groups, said a spokesperson for Citywide Health, York’s independent pharmacy group.
Pharmacist Katie Irwin said the age limit for those eligible for a free NHS flu vaccination had been lowered to 50 years, but only 50 per cent of patients aged 50-64 had accessed a flu vaccination in York. “Catching both Covid and flu at the same time greatly lessons the ability of the body to fight both diseases, so we are urging everyone who is eligible, to step forward for their free NHS flu jab," she said.
The spokesperson said Citywide Health operated a free NHS flu vaccination service from all of its seven pharmacies situated across the city in Haxby, Huntington, Tower Court, Poppleton, Water End, Bishopthorpe Road and Fulford.
They added that to check on the exact locations and reserve their flu jab, people can visit www.citywidehealth.co.uk/flu.
