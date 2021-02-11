My father was born in Knaresborough. He fought for his country in the Second World War and was delighted when the UK finally joined the EEC, which he knew was formed to trade with neighbouring countries and to prevent further wars.

He visited his family in various EU countries every year for 35 years and loved it.

He would have been heartbroken to see the carnage of post-Brexit reality with the promise of eroding workers’ rights, food safety standards and the jobs and businesses of hardworking men and women being lost for ever.

This is no temporary blip - there are no sunlit uplands anywhere to be seen, just heartache.

Chris Mitchell, Brownlow Street, York

I’ll sail my boat ‘Brexit Won’ down the Foss

I was planning to build a boat in my back yard to be called ‘Brexit Won’ but wasn’t sure how I could get it onto water.

Then after so many sour grape articles and letters in the York Press it came to me. I can launch it on Christian Vassie’s tears and see it sail effortlessly down Lowther Street to the Foss.

Matthew Laverack, Eldon Street, York

Congratulations Boris for getting priorities right

Two weeks ago my return vaccination journey from Osbaldwick took over four hours. For my wife on Saturday it took 45 minutes.

Bravo our cheery health workers, keep up the good work.

Brexit was always going to bring short term issues and long term benefits from our freedom from overpaid (by us) EU bureaucrats.

Wealthy rock stars and rich footballers needing to pay for visas is the least of any problems.

Remainers like Christian Vassie will never be happy. If we were still in the EU millions of us would still be waiting to be vaccinated.

Congratulation to Boris’s government for getting their priorities right.

John Zimnoch, Vaccinated of Osbaldwick