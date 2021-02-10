POLICE have issued 169 fines in the past week for breaches of Covid rules in York and North Yorkshire - the busiest week for North Yorkshire Police since the third lockdown began.

People have travelled to Whitby from as far away as Manchester and a couple of pubs have opened their doors to allow people to watch rugby or play pool, Supt Mike Walker told a press briefing today.

He said 37 tickets had been issued in York, 76 in Scarborough, 17 in Selby, three in Ryedale, eight in Harrogate, six in Hambleton and 21 in Craven.

He said 98 of those fined were local residents and 71 visitors, and 71 of the fines were issued for indoor gatherings, including house parties.

He revealed that 11 people from Manchester were fined for travelling to Whitby to visit the abbey, there were visitors from Lancashire and Liverpool who visited the Dales and a 'couple of pubs', which he did not identify, had decided to open to allow people to watch rugby or play pool.

He said a total of 640 fixed penalty notices had been issued since the start of the third lockdown and 2,532 since last March when the first lockdown began.

Supt Walker warned that more pro-active policing would take place in the coming week, and warned parents not to travel far during the coming half term holiday.

"Now is not the time to take your family to the coast or the Dales," he said.