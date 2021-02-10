HERE are the latest death notices from The Press.

Our condolences to all their loved ones...

Karen Baker

BAKER Karen - Aged 76 years. Loved wife of Tony and loved by and loving mother to Sarah, Robert, Adam and Crispian (deceased). On February 4, at peace in The Oaks Care Home, Hartrigg Oaks, York. Private cremation on February 26.

Diane Baker

BAKER Diane - Sadly on January 21 2021, peacefully in York Hospital aged 60 years. A loving and special daughter to the late George and Dorothy and much loved sister to Susan. A dearly loved niece and cousin. Diane was very well cared for by the support staff at Joseph Rowntree Trust Independent Living for many years. Private funeral service to take place on Wednesday February 17 at 3.40pm at York Crematorium. Donations in memory for the Down's Syndrome Association. All enquiries to J Rymer Funeral Directors. Tel. 01904 624320.

Florence Newlove

NEWLOVE Florence Ann (nee Dobson) - Passed away peacefully on February 4, in Beaumont Care Home, Stamford Bridge, aged 87 years, formerly of Bulmer. Beloved wife of the late Ron, much loved mum of Trish and mother-in-law to Ian. Will be sadly missed by all who knew her. Due to the current restrictions a private funeral service will be held at East Riding Crematorium on Thursday February 25, at 11.30am. Donations if desired to the Yorkshire Air Ambulance. All enquiries to Co-op Funeralcare, Cromwell road, Tel: 01904 643936.

Viv Scrimshire

SCRIMSHIRE Viv (also known as Ivy) - Beloved mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, late wife of Tony, passed away in her sleep, February 7 2021. Sleep well Mum, we love you; you will always be a part of all of us. Private family cremation on Tuesday, March 2 at 2:20pm. No flowers please. Any donations to The Cinnamon Trust.

Doreen Knowles

KNOWLES Doreen (nee Buttery) - Peacefully at home on January 25, 2021 aged 89 years. Dearly beloved wife of the late Ronald. Dearly loved mum of Janet and Peter. Dear mother-in-law of Les. Devoted grandma of Georgia and Victoria. Doting great-grandma of Sophia. Loving sister of Audrey. A much loved aunt of Ian. Will be sadly missed by all her family and friends. Funeral Service will take place at Liverpool Road Cemetery, Ainsdale Southport, on February 19, at 1.30pm. Family flowers only by request please but the family are gratefully receiving donations for The Salvation Army and The Alzheimer's Society. Further enquiries please to: Moisters of Churchtown Funeralcare, 8 Marshside Road, Southport PR9 8PF. Tel: 01704 227430.

Gwen Smith

SMITH Gwen - Peacefully in hospital on January 22, aged 86 years. A devoted and loving wife, mum, granny and sister. Family funeral due to current circumstances but a webcast will be available, for details please contact G M Sharp Independent Funeral Services Tel 01759 302205. Donations to the Yorkshire Air Ambulance.

Nigel John Hannah

HANNAH Nigel John - Passed away peacefully at York Teaching Hospital on January 21 aged 72 years. Devoted husband of Eileen. A friend to many during his years of ministry in the Methodist Church. Sadly missed. Due to the current restrictions a private service will be held at York crematorium on Monday February 15 at 12:20pm. Donations in lieu of flowers for Alzheimer's Society and Amnesty International.

Gladys Hart

HART Gladys Mary - Passed away peacefully on January 27, 2021. Loving wife, mother and grandmother. Will be greatly missed RIP. Private funeral service to be held at York Crematorium.

Catherine Patricia Cole

COLE Catherine Patricia (Pat) - Died peacefully on February 4 at Apple Tree Care Home aged 91. Beloved wife of the late Roy and much loved mum to Linda and Christopher.

Roy Shepherd

SHEPHERD Roy (ex-carriage works) - Sadly passed away on January 26 in York Hospital. Dearly loved husband, best friend and soul mate of Milly (Anne). Much loved and devoted father of Karen and Steven, father-in-law of Tracey, treasured grandad of Jack, Ella, Tom and Fin. Special brother (big bro) to Val. Funeral service to be held at St Lawrence's Church Thursday, February 18 at 11am followed by burial at Fulford Cemetery. A thousand words won't bring you back, we know because we've tried neither will a thousand tears, we know because we've cried.

Marian Naismith

NAISMITH Marian (nee Dawson) - It is with deepest regret to announce that Marian passed away peacefully on February 1, 2021 aged 87 years. Much loved mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, mother-in-law, sister, auntie and friend to many A beautiful lady inside and out. " ]Unforgettable that's what you are". No flowers, donations can be made by anyone who wishes to donate to PAPYRUS Prevention Of Young Suicide via their website. A plate will be available for those attending the cremation. A cause held very close to the family's heart. Rest in peace beautiful lady.