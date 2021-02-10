THE duo behind a successful York pub are pairing up with a celebrity chef on Instagram tonight (February 10).

Rebecca and Steven Eccles of the Saddle Inn, Fulford, have been chosen to take part in celebrity Chef, Tom Kerridge’s ‘Lock Inn Live’.

Nominated by their community of loyal regulars, along with a number of friends and family, the Saddle Inn was chosen out of a number of pubs nominated across the UK, due to their diversification during lockdown and excellent community initiatives.

These include opening a farmer’s market three times a week in order to allow the local community to avoid supermarkets, as well as a ‘hero of the week’ campaign, which sees members of the community nominate their helping hero during lockdown to receive a prize donated by the pub. Rebecca and Steven have also continued to offer the ‘Beccaroo’ delivery service, providing vulnerable members of the community with delicious meals from the pub.

Tom Kerridge’s Instagram live will take place at 6pm tonight, and see Rebecca and Steven discussing their experience during lockdown and how they have continued to support the local community, as well as diversify the pub’s offering during this difficult time.

Tom Kerridge

Rebecca and Steven are set to be joined by Lotte and Miles Lyster-Connolly of the Prince Albert, Rodborough who featured in the Saving Britain’s Pubs with Tom Kerridge documentary last year.

The Saddle Inn is owned by Hawthorn, the community pub company, which owns more than 700 pubs across Scotland, England and Wales.

As The Press reported last year, the Eccles sold their car and computer to keep the business going through lockdown and they went on to win The Press's Pub of the Week.

They were nominated for the honour by regular Andrew Topping who said: "Before lockdown Steve and Rebecca built up the pub and got the place busy practically every night of the week. They have invested their own time and money to revamp the pub. They are an awesome couple who deserve the recognition and publicity. The Saddle has always been the best pub in the village."

Seven years ago locals fought to keep the pub open under threat it could be turned into a Co-op.