MORE than 1,000 people in North Yorkshire and York have now died from Covid-19, it was revealed today.

Richard Webb, of North Yorkshire County Council, said it was a 'sombre milestone' and one which reminded people why it was so important to follow the rules and do everything possible to try to drive down the infection rates.

He told a press briefing that 539 of the deaths had happened in hospitals and 387 in care homes.

He said there were currently four large outbreaks in care homes, with 122 residents and staff members suffering from the coronavirus at the moment.

Amanda Bloor, accountable officer at NHS North Yorkshire CCG, told the briefing that patient numbers in the region's hospitals was down to 343, with 44 in intensive care.

She said the number in York Hospital was down by 26 to 107, the number in Scarborough Hospital was down by 16 to 26 and Harrogate's figure was down by three to 61, and 453 members of staff were absent because they had tested positive or were self-isolating.

She said 'good progress' was being made in vaccinating people, with the total number to have received their first dose in North Yorkshire and York now standing at more than 175,000.

She said that no more cases of the South African variant had been confirmed beyond over the past week, beyond the two cases reported a week ago, and there was no evidence of community transmission.