SNOW showers were again making driving conditions dangerous in parts of North Yorkshire today, as this webcam image of the A170 at Sutton Bank at 8.50am shows.
But forecasters said showers would be less frequent today and the weather is set to change dramatically next week, when temperatures could rise as high as 10 or even 11C on southerly winds.
However, three more days of cold weather are likely before the mild weather starts to arrive, culminating on Saturday when temperatures in York are unlikely to rise above freezing all day, according to BBC Weather in association with MeteoGroup.
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment