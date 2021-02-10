THE number of Covid patients being treated at York and Scarborough hospitals has fallen by more than a hundred since its peak just over a fortnight ago.
York Teaching Hospital NHS Foundation Trust said today that it currently had 134 confirmed and suspected Covid-19 inpatients Trust-wide, which compares with 242 on Tuesday January 26 and with 143 yesterday.
However, the trust still has 14 such patients in intensive care, the same number as yesterday.
The trust said a total of 1,851 such patients had been discharged, or were no longer being treated as Covid. since the start of the pandemic.